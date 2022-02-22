Karnataka Hijab Row: Students Recount How the ‘Saffron Protests’ Were Planned

Large sections of media have framed the protests by Muslim girls in Udupi to wear a hijab inside the classroom as a ‘hijab vs saffron shawl’ debate. Visuals of saffron shawl-wearing college kids swearing down their hijab and burqa-clad Muslim classmates have given TV channels easy binaries to comment on.

The first embers of the fire were seen in May last year, when authorities at the Government PU College for Girls, Udupi, began discouraging Muslim girls from wearing their headscarves inside the classroom. Post-Ramzan, offline classes were suspended due to the second wave. When classes resumed in September, the authorities were even more stern. In the last week of December, eight girls who insisted on their right to wear a headscarf were thrown out of their classrooms. Since 31 December, these eight girls have not been able to attend a single class.