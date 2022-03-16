Karnataka Hijab Row: It’s Muslim Women Who Are Left With No Choice

Uniformity is neither equal nor representative. As an ideal, it cannot be dignified. All uniformity in a culturally and religiously diverse country inevitably shrouds a coercion to conform to the majority’s beliefs and practices. Therefore, any “uniform”, literal or legal, is primarily hegemonic, forced and unrepresentative, especially if it shows no regard towards the underrepresented minority.

With this understanding, the recent judgment of the Karnataka High Court to uphold the hijab ban in educational institutes seems neither ethical nor constitutionally sound. All expectations from the carefully delineated Indian secularism have been thwarted by this imposed uniformity and curtailment of religious freedom. There is also a total disregard of the mind, manner and method with which women’s issues should be resolved.