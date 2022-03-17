Karnataka HC Hijab Verdict Lacks Reason, Makes Up Baseless New 'Rules' on Rights

The Karnataka High Court has delivered its final verdict on the constitutionality of the state government order banning the wearing of hijabs in educational institutions.

Unfortunately, the final verdict is wrapped in many of the same misconceptions regarding fundamental rights that were evident in the court's interim order passed last month.

In its verdict, the high court framed four questions in the case and decided all of them in favour of the state government. As others have pointed out, the weaknesses in the court's ruling flow from the peculiar questions framed by the court which fail to reflect, leave alone engage with, most submissions advanced by the petitioners.