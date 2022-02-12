Karnataka HC's Hijab Ban Order Ignores Fundamental Rights & Interim Relief Law

In the past weeks, tensions have been rising across regions of Karnataka as female students wearing hijabs have been told they can no longer enter and study in college. On 5 February, Karnataka government issued an order effectively prohibiting religious clothing in universities.

On 10 February, while hearing a batch of petitions regarding this issue, a three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court passed an interim order issuing directions to re-open universities and restraining “students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom.”

The court noted, inter alia, that the right to freedom of religion is not absolute, persons are not allowed to disturb “peace and tranquility,” and that “the interest of students would be better served by their returning to the classes than by the continuation of agitations and consequent closure of institutions.”