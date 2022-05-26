Kapil Sibal’s Congress Exit: Questioning the Gandhis Can Be Dangerous

The departure of senior leader Kapil Sibal from the Congress after 31 years in the party is not just another high-profile exit. His declaration of independence – he will be contesting for a Rajya Sabha seat as an independent with the help of the Samajwadi Party – is likely to paralyse the G-23, the group of Congress leaders seeking reform within the Grand Old Party, and of which he was the moving spirit.

Sibal put in his resignation on 16 May, a day after the Congress’s Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, by which time it was evident that the three-day exercise at a picturesque resort had been held more as an image-building exercise for the heir apparent Rahul Gandhi than for conducting any serious introspection on why the party has been withering away in recent years. Of course, ever since the former minister had publicly demanded two months ago that the party seek a leader outside the Gandhi family, his days were numbered. Sources in the G-23 said that was one of the reasons Sibal did not attend the Udaipur conclave – he did not wish to be “humiliated” there. For, it is well-known in the party that anyone who directly attacks the Gandhis is unlikely to be forgiven.