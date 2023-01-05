Kanjhawala Case: A Decade After Nirbhaya, Can Cops Not Sideline Women’s Safety?

Even before the post-mortem report of Anjali Singh came out, the police came out with a version of their own.
(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
The nation is no stranger to the horrific tragedy that took place in Delhi's Kanjhawala in the early hours of 1 January 2023 in which a 20-year-old woman identified as Anjali Singh was hit by a Baleno car driven by five desperados and dragged to death.
The post-mortem report disclosed that there was no rape or sexual assault. But the police arrangements, responses, and follow-ups leave gaping holes in its functioning and the way in which there is considerable focus on a single CCTV footage in which the deceased Anjali and her friend Nidhi were spotted outside a hotel – barely three kilometres away from the former's home. Three boys were also seen standing close by.
It is reported that Anjali had gone with a friend to attend a New Year's party and now, it is under investigation if they checked into a hotel and whom they met with. But the focus should shift from this part of the incident to how this gruesome accident unfolded.
Anjali and Nidhi drove away from the hotel gates in a scooter which the former was riding. But according to Nidhi, an inebriated Anjali wanted to take over when the Baleno hit them head-on. While Nidhi fell down on one side, Anjali fell in a manner that she got entangled in the suspension system of the car.
The horror doesn't end here. She was dragged, initially reported for about 13 kilometers which was later found to be over 40 kilometres.
An eyewitness, Deepak Dahiya, has been found on record saying that he tried contacting the police, a total of 22 times to be precise, but to no avail as he received no response or callback whatsoever.
The police spokesperson who first gave a statement said that there has been an accident but no sexual assault and those in the Baleno car were all drunk.
The post-mortem too was conducted after considerable delay as also the medical examination of the five accused who sat in the car. The report also later revealed that no trace of alcohol was found in Anjali's stomach which debunks the claims of her friend Nidhi, whose version remains doubtful.
The initial FIR was lodged under Section 279 IPC, but when public pressure mounted, Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code(IPC) was also introduced. Adding relevant IPC sections in installments warrants the question as to why they were not incorporated in the very first place.
The Nirbhaya case happened almost 10 years ago around the same time and there are eerie similarities between the two cases – public outcry, police inaction, and laxity of the worst kind. The police had claimed that they will convert all of Delhi during New Year's Eve into cantonment and every square inch of Delhi would be covered by patrol cars, intensive patrolling and picketing, and effective nakabandi, but obviously these weren't observed in Kanjhawala and Sultanpuri areas.
People allege that all the policing is concentrated in Lutyens Delhi, while those in other areas are left to fend for themselves.
Eyewitness Deepak Dahiya said that the Baleno passed the jurisdiction of four police stations and 24 petrol cars but nobody seemed to have reacted. The delay in securing the scene of the crime was another major flaw which led to forensic and other experts missing the opportunity of collecting valuable evidence.
Therefore, the question arises, what exactly has happened in the last 10 years? The 13th Criminal Law Amendment Act was introduced by Justice Verma Commission's recommendations that made major changes in the Criminal Procedure Code in the Indian Penal Code and the Indian Evidence Act. The Nirbhaya fund was supposed to reinforce policing and ensure a a pro-active approach. Nothing like this seems to have happened at the ground level.
Section 166A of the Indian Penal Code was introduced so that police officers who are negligent in matters pertaining to sexual assault, etc, are taken to task via a case registered against them and they are sent to jail for six months. Only inaction has prevailed whether it was in case of MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar or Hathras or anywhere else.
In this case too, one of the accused happens to be an office bearer of the BJP. But there are allegations that the police is soft-pedaling because of him. That of course remains to be seen. What is his complicity and what action the police intends taking but the perception remains that the high and mighty get away.
There are horrible fault lines in the ecosystem of women's security. Whether it is the Nirbhaya fund or the faithful implementation of the recommendations of justice Verma commission. I was part of a TV show in which, of about 100 women present in the studio, 50 percent were teenagers who responded to the question of how secure they felt when Nirbhaya happened and now. It was shocking to gather that there was negligible change in the insecurity level between then and now.
In spite of lofty ideals, the conduct continues to be slowly because of inept policing, insensitive approach, lack of proper training, and sensitisation at the police station and at other levels.
On one hand, we have large scale unemployment, and on the other, we have gaping vacancies in the police department, especially those with respect to women police officers. The least we can do is to put these sensational cases, hire best prosecutors, ensure expeditious investigation, and get conviction to fast-track courts so that a message is sent right across the country, that there is zero tolerance.
To talk of that, we seem to have a sense of permissiveness. And the signal that goes around and the message. There was a neta in Rajasthan who said the state belongs to Men. I really don't know what this pearl of wisdom meant but he got away, rather easily without any punishment.
Last but not the least, there has been an increase in the number of FIRs lodged by women who have been victims of sexual harassment and rape to which the senior leadership says, that it is perhaps, because of a sense of security that women are coming forward to report the cases. But the sense of complacency has no place under these circumstances because the convictions have gone down and acquittals shot up.
Obviously, there cannot be a cut and dried solution to ensure women's security. There are multiple dimensions and the problem will have to be evaluated in totality whether it is a societal course-correction, teaching and ensuring proper orientation of adolescents and teenagers, trading of police officers and policewomen, ensuring proper percentage of women in the police, prosecutors, and women judges.
But yes, all this will have to be put together and a message put across that "actions speak louder than words," that we have zero tolerance as far as women's security is concerned. And, any lapse should not go by default but those behind the lapse should be dealt with in the strictest possible manner, in the swiftest possible span of time.
(Dr Vikram Singh is an Indian educationist and retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. He joined the IPS in 1974, and held the post of Director General of Police in the state of Uttar Pradesh from June 2007 to September 2009. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)