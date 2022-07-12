‘Kabir Rock’: How an Indian Band Is Reviving the Poet’s Ideas Through Music

Kabira Khada Bazar Mein, Bhishm Sahni’s classic play, was performed by theatre director MK Raina regularly for over ten years, from 1982 to 1992. The year 1992 was its last major outing that Raina can recall, when riots had broken out in Surat and groups in the city had invited his troupe to perform to help heal wounds and show a path of reason over the bitterness that then filled the air.

A band, Dastan LIVE, has taken the lyrics and tunes from the performance’s original songs and has recrafted them to create a riveting “rock opera”. The band gave a live performance this Saturday on the sidelines of Hum Sab Sahmat, an exhibition by the Safdar Hashmi Memorial Trust of over 250 artworks, put on display to mark 75 years of India’s independence. MK Raina said as he introduced the group, “This is Progressive Rock, or, you can say, Kabir Rock, because Kabir truly rocked.”