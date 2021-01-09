Justice Sachar’s Memoir Exposes Clay Feet of India’s Judiciary

Similarly, Justice Sachar admits converting the holiday of Saturday as a ‘working day’ in Sikkim high court as the chief justice to reach the mandatory 210 working days so that “I could declare a longer winter vacation….. to escape the Sikkim winter…” and move to Delhi. His love for comfort and a good life seeps through the book at regular intervals despite his protestations.

And so does his angst against executive interference with judiciary and reluctance of judges to stand up for themselves or protect their juniors. He had the highest regard for “Quiet and unassuming Justice Khanna who held the flag of citizens’ rights aloft…” in ADM Jabalpur case by dissenting with other four judges.

He laments that Justice Om Nath Vohra was not made permanent in Delhi High Court as he had sentenced Sanjay Gandhi to two years rigorous imprisonment, and that similar fate befell Justice Surendra Nath Kumar who, to the annoyance of Mrs Indira Gandhi, had given a verdict in favour of princely states.

That the then Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Prakash Narain failed to support the wronged judges. Justice Sachar is highly critical of Emergency and of Justice Bhagwati due to various reasons described.