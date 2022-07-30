From Bhima Koregaon to PMLA, Justice Khanwilkar's Legacy Will Not Favour Liberty

A group of prominent members of civil society led by historian Romila Thapar filed a case in the Supreme Court asking for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct the probe into this questionable case and its claims of Maoists conspiracies, eventually joined in the matter by some of those who had been arrested.

When the matter was first heard by Supreme Court, it led to high drama. A group of some of the most prominent senior advocates in the country including Indira Jaising, Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Dushyant Dave argued that arrests were random and could lead to a situation where “anybody could be arrested tomorrow”, and would have a chilling effect on free speech of all citizens.

Then-Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, and Justice DY Chandrachud expressed concerns over the arrests, asking how the accused had been roped into a case which had nothing to do with its original FIR, and noting that the Delhi High Court had found no material to justify the arrest of at least one of them.

The three-judge bench eventually passed an interim order saying the accused were to be kept under house arrest rather than taken into custody, and asked for more details on the issue from the Maharashtra government.

At this point of time, one could perhaps have been forgiven for thinking the Supreme Court would come good, stand up for civil liberties, and nip what was increasingly looking like a baseless attack on those who stood for Dalit and tribal rights, in the bud.

On the evening of 27 September 2018, it certainly looked like this, with only Justice Chandrachud listed on the Supreme Court's cause list as an author for a judgment in the matter. But the next day, it turned out that there was another judgment being provided in the case – authored by the third judge on the bench, Justice AM Khanwilkar.