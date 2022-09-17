Can Social Media Learn to Differentiate Between Open Court Comments and Orders?

Social media has given cause for many an Indian judge to be upset and the most recent was Justice DY Chandrachud when he lamented that people fail to distinguish between what a judge says in open court and what they say in their judgement. He went on to add, this was just part of the back and forth with a lawyer during the course of arguments and a dialogue of sorts.

While the specific cause for that observation made in court couldn't be contextualised, there is some truth to Justice Chandrachud’s complaint. The coverage of courts in popular portals has changed beyond recognition over the last year. Proceedings in important cases are not only live tweeted but also live streamed by the courts themselves.

The functioning of such institutions are under much more scrutiny than before and in the tide of content, it is possible that what a 'judge' said during a hearing gets unintentionally converted into what the court said in its judgement.