Justice Arun Mishra to Head NHRC: ‘Ignoble’ Record Haunts Chair

A common response to the appointment of Justice Arun Mishra as the Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has been that the government has ‘favoured’ a judge who has consistently delivered favourable verdicts for them. From his ‘versatile genius’ comment to his readiness to deliver exactly the kind of verdicts that the government wanted in a wide variety of cases, one can find sufficient evidence to make this claim.
The carrot of post-tenure appointment is sufficiently widespread, such that econometric studies have even been able to pinpoint it using Supreme Court case data. Some of this is even encoded into law, such as the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, which mandates that the chairperson has to be the Chief Justice of India or a judge of the Supreme Court.
However, criticism of this move should not stop here. The larger, more egregious fault with the appointment of Justice Arun Mishra, is the way it seems to ‘reward’ his record — which, in my view, is best characterised as a jurisprudence of cruelty. Three cases will illustrate what I am talking about.
In February 2019, hearing a PIL about conservation of forests, Justice Mishra directed states to immediately evict all adivasis and forest-dwellers from forest areas, if they were not been able to ‘prove’ that they have rights to the forest that they were living in. This potentially affected millions of adivasis and forest-dwellers across the country, stymied as they were by state governments, which had made it hard for them to prove their claims to forest lands, through widely differing evidentiary requirements. None of this was gone into, as the SC passed its order directing state governments to complete the evictions in six months.
Justice Mishra’s bench agreed, and so far, no mass evictions have taken place, but that was not the only time that his callousness towards adivasis would come to the fore.
The Andhra and Telangana governments have long had a scheme which has sought to appoint only adivasi teachers to teach in schools located in adivasi areas. The purpose of this policy was to ensure that adivasi children were educated in a culturally appropriate context and in a language they are comfortable. The policy was even upheld by the Andhra Pradesh High Court (as it then was) in almost exactly these terms.
Relying on the Supreme Court’s Indra Sawhney judgment (which only related to OBCs) Justice Mishra held that this “100 percent reservation” was simply unacceptable, capping it at 50 percent, but mercifully not upsetting those who had already benefited from the reservation. There is almost no discussion in the judgment about the objectives of the policy but rather references to uncharitable stereotypes of adivasis and how they are part of a “primitive culture”.
A settled interpretation, given by a three-judge bench — to the 2013 land acquisition law which favoured those whose lands lay in limbo over a stalled acquisition process — was overturned almost single-handedly by Justice Mishra. Even though he was sitting on a two-judge bench which is required to follow it, he refused to, calling the interpretation ‘incorrect’ (for no obvious reason except that he disagreed with it) — and finding himself on larger and larger benches till he overturned the settled position of law.
A beneficial provision of the law, expressly introduced to ensure that those whose lands had been acquired did not suffer uncertainty endlessly, was turned inside out to ensure the government could benefit at the cost of the land losers.
What’s common to these three cases is the absolute lack of any empathy that Justice Mishra has shown towards the large masses of people affected by his judgments. The law, in his hands, is a blunt weapon to be swung in favour of the government and the privileged. The real world concerns of Adivasis, Dalits, Bahujans, small farmers, et al could simply be brushed aside, with a pretence of legal reasoning that inevitably favoured the powerful. Even when presented with the real world impact of his judicial interpretations, it seemed to have no effect on Justice Mishra, and rarely found any acknowledgement in his judgments.
One can only hope Justice Mishra does not use the NHRC to further his jurisprudence of ‘cruelty’.
(Alok Prasanna Kumar is a Senior Resident Fellow at the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy in Bengaluru. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
Published: undefined