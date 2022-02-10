JNU V-C Row: India’s Academia Must Stop Pandering to Political Bosses

What should worry us more than the language or grammar of the note is the fact that she has blamed it on her office clerk. She claimed that the note was not written by her, that she had only dictated it to the secretary of the previous V-C as she did not have her own staff in place yet. This self-defence is worse than the mistakes in the press note. It shows the lack of the first quality a leader needs to have. We know that many great writers have dictated their texts. That is writing. You should have time to have a look at the dictated note and revise it. That is what all officers do. I recall my V-C Ashok Vajpeyi never allowing any note to go to press without having a look at it with his pen in his hand.

Not taking responsibility for your first public statement, not expressing regret for errors, even if inadvertent, and blaming them on your defenceless office staff is a sign of poor leadership. I remember Ashok Vajpeyi telling us that he expected us to work honestly and wanted exactness, efficiency and rigour from us. But he also said that while doing the work we would perhaps make mistakes, and he would publicly own them if needed. A leader never throws her colleagues under the bus in a moment of crisis.