Goons, Planning, Police Complicity: What I Saw at JNU Main Gate

Three of us journalists tried to see if one of the other nearby gates were open, and made our way to the Saraswati Puram Gate. However, here too, the gate was shut, and the security guards refused to let us enter.

Some people were eventually let in, including a couple of girls who said they lived there, some other unidentified men, and the head of security for the campus. It was while we were here trying to get inside that Swaraj India founder Yogendra Yadav was roughed up by the goons at the gate, so we decided to go back to see what was happening there.

By now, some JNU students had also arrived – mostly young women. They started shouting “ABVP go back”, to which the goons responded first with shouts of “Bharat Mata ki jai”, and then with several insults at the women, calling them communists and several lewd insults.

Eventually, the responses from the goons became more threatening, with a few of them aggressively chanting “Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko (shoot the traitors to the nation)” and getting in the face of the women.

You can see the video I captured of them doing this below (at the beginning and at the 5:40 mark) along with the rest of my colleague Aishwarya Iyer’s report from inside the campus: