J&K’s ‘Manufactured’ Democracy: Adding 'New' Voters, Redrawing Constituencies

The Delimitation Commission has recommended the nomination of “at least two members belonging to the community of Kashmiri migrants in the legislative assembly” and to give them power “at par with the nominated members of the legislative assembly of the union territory of Puducherry”. A similar recommendation has been made for displaced persons in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), living in the region. The acceptance of these recommendations by the Central government – which is very likely – and the nomination of about half a dozen members with voting rights would skew the electoral prospects in favour of the BJP. It is pertinent to note that Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, who went on to become the Chief Election Commissioner, is a Member of this Commission and party to all these recommendations.

Even before the ink dried on the Delimitation Commission report, the Election Commission, through Jammu & Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Hirdesh Kumar, announced the revision of the electoral rolls of the Union Territory, which would add about 25 lakh new voters. This is a 33% jump in voter strength in three years, which is abnormal.