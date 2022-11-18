J&K Terror Threats: Write Truth Off or Suffer, Can Journalists Deserve Better?

After five journalists in Kashmir have reportedly resigned in the wake of a terrorist threat to them and their families' lives, there is reason to be very concerned about the situation in the valley. This puts another cloud over the prospect for holding assembly elections—on which, I hear, Prime Minister Modi is keen.

I believe the issue has been taken up for investigation by both the National Investigative Agency (NIA) at the Centre, and in the union territory. No doubt many in the government are very worried—but not nearly as much as those who have been threatened. Several of the latter have already been fending off pressure from relatives and neighbours not to back the state in order to avoid lethal risks.

They now have to contend with the fact that those panicked relatives have also been specifically threatened. Some of them must be hysterical.