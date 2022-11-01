J&K Terror Attacks: Three Exoduses Later, Kashmiri Pandits Vouch for No Return

The first attack took place in April at Chotigam, a reclusive village on the far end of Shopian district in South Kashmir. The Quint had then visited the village and documented the fear in which the family of Bal Krishnan, a young Pandit pharmacist fatally shot at by the militants, was living. Although the timely hospitalisation had saved Krishnan’s life, his family had grown fearful.

Then in August, militants struck the same village again and this time shot dead Sunil Bhat and injured his brother Pitambar Nath, both local orchardists. Both brothers are cousins of Bal Krishnan who, after being targeted in April, had left Valley permanently and was living in Jammu.

“The administration has failed to protect us and so have the public and the civil society,” said Anil Bhat, Bal Krishnan’s brother. Anil spoke to The Quint over phone from Jagti, where he along with 16 other Pandit residents of Chotigam, comprising 4 families, has been living since August.

Bhat’s story is a case in point as to how the official apathy and absence of any social initiative by the larger civil society has ended up deepening the sense of vulnerability felt by the Pandits, prompting the latest round of departures.

“We begged everyone to save us and do something to safeguard our lives,” Anil says, his voice loaded with grief and anger. “When my brother was shot I wrote to every officer in Shopian. I wrote to the chief secretary, principal secretary as well as divisional commissioner. I told them that we are facing a threat to our lives. But there was no response.”