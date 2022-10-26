J&K Politics: Ahead Of The Polls, Can New Parties Bridge The Gulf In The UT?

(A slew of unexpected factors could change the dynamics of Kashmiri politics before the assembly elections are finally held. The author explores the current developments in the first of a two-part series.)

The Kashmiri media is brimming with reports of one-time Hurriyat leader Bilal Lone joining mainstream politics. Some normally well-informed observers also speculate the possible release of the maverick former legislator and 'engineer' Abdul Rashid from jail before the assembly elections are held.

One hears that a formerly well-known and powerful minister too, may launch a new party. And who knows, there could be others in the shadows—in Budgam, for example. For, it would appear that having a large number of players in the electoral field could be part of the strategy of some ruling party policymakers.