J&K Politics: Bharat Jodo Concludes But Is Rahul Gandhi Strong For 2024?

While reaching the Clock Tower in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, Gandhi hoisted the tricolour along with his sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the presence of a large gathering.

“For the first time after 2019, massive crowds have lined up on streets to welcome Rahul Gandhi. I have seen people who were angry, get a chance to walk on the streets and shout their anger out,” a senior journalist who has been covering Kashmir for the past two decades told The Quint.

Despite Kashmir being under the grip of 'Chillai Kalan’—a 40-day period of harshest winter, Gandhi continued to wear his trademark half-sleeved white T-shirt as he entered the Valley.

A large number of people came out from snow-filled villages and stood on both sides of the National Highway-44 to welcome Gandhi and join his last leg of yatra, having traversed 14 states and 75 districts.