Will Congress's Scenario Change in Gujarat With Jignesh Mevani, Kanhaiya Kumar?

G-23 – the wobbly sea-saw group of Congress – may be a happier lot now than before. They can expect more ungratified and fretful seniors vying for membership.

Even as most of the Gujarat media, somewhat influenced by those in power, have written off Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mewani’s entry into the Grand Old Party as inconsequential, it is not so in entirety.

Gujarat has been consistently a failure for Congress since 1995, except for a brief period of 11 months when Shankarsinh Vaghela, with outside help from Congress, ruled the state.

This means an entire generation of Congress from 1995 to 2021 has remained power-deprived. Twenty-six years of not having enjoyed power has crushed the Congress's confidence but, most importantly, daunted young, confident, and raging-to-change-the-world type youngsters to join the Congress.