Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Jhund Has All the Magic of a Nagraj Manjule Film

Manjule's political leanings are known: he has spoken about the influence that the Phule-Ambedkarite ideology has had on him on many occasions. However, in his past films and short films, his politics was always understated; and his iconography was a silent spectator to the characters' lives. In Jhund, there is no scope to miss his politics; the icons of Maharashtra's anti-caste movement look at you from big photo frames and large cut-outs, the characters greet each other with 'Jai Bhim', and the children dance on the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar – a festive occasion for the slum.

Manjule is a master of juxtaposition and irony. Anyone who has seen Fandry would have the last scene etched in their memory. The protagonist's family – carrying the carcass of a pig – passes by a school wall painted with big portraits of Ambedkar, Savitribai Phule, Shahu Maharaj, and Gadge Baba (all anti-caste icons) in a row. The family belongs to a community called Kaikadi, and is tasked with the job of catching troublesome pigs in the village, while constantly being humiliated and mocked for the same by the villagers.

We see this juxtaposition in Jhund as well. The song 'Sare Jahan Se Achha Hindustan Hamara' is playing in the background when probably the most tragic incident in the film takes place.

When the plane carrying the slum kids takes off for a foreign country – breaking the barriers of poverty, deprivation, and social oppression – it flies above a wall that has a line 'Crossing this wall is highly prohibited' written on it.