Jean Luc-Godard: The Fearless Filmmaker Who Defied Diktats Of Commercial Cinema

In death, as in life, Jean Luc-Godard remained an unconventional and unbending man. Like the films that he made out of his own convictions, the iconic French filmmaker chose to die on his own terms through 'assisted suicide', something that is allowed under the Swiss laws.

In a way, the manner of his death is a synoptic brief of his life and filmmaking wherein he defied rules, brooked no compromise and was unafraid of criticism about his craft or his lifestyle. Obviously, this can come forth only if someone is supremely gifted, courageous and also an unfettered iconoclast. You could like him or hate him but you never could quite ignore Godard.