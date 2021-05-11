India Needs a Second Wave of Relief Measures: Jean Drèze Explains

A national relief package may seem unnecessary when lockdowns are localised. But state-specific lockdowns of varying intensity (some very strict) are now in force across most of the country. Further, state-specific lockdowns affect other states too. When restrictions were introduced in Maharashtra, migrant workers from Bihar and Jharkhand started leaving en masse, worsening the livelihood crisis in those states. Local economies in India are closely interconnected, and multiple local lockdowns are bound to have crippling effects on the economy as a whole.

By way of immediate damage control, the simplest thing to do would be to replay the 2020 relief package, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), or something like it. The system is in place, this can be done without delay. Some modifications, however, would be useful. For instance, food assistance should not be limited to those who have a ration card. Excess food grain stocks are huge, and still growing – there is more than enough to cover many of those who have been left out of the PDS so far. More importantly, PMGKY is a limited and short-term relief package. It was initiated at a time when it looked like the crisis would be over relatively quickly, and perhaps followed by a V-shaped recovery.