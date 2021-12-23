Jaya Bachchan’s RS ‘Outburst’: How BJP Underestimated a Seasoned MP

The winter session of Parliament ended on an ominous note, with Samajwadi Party’s film actor MP, Jaya Bachchan, putting a curse on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Your bad days are coming. I curse you. I curse you,” she shrieked after a stormy exchange with BJP MPs, and, unusually, with the Chair, which she virtually accused of being biased in favour of the ruling party.

Even for Jaya Bachchan, known for stirring up controversies with her outspoken ways, her reaction to the heckling from the treasury benches was over-the-top and certainly unbecoming of a senior parliamentarian.

Yet, can she be blamed when the polity around her is so bitterly divided, the standards of political discourse have crashed and government investigative agencies are being blatantly used for a political agenda every time a crucial election rolls around?