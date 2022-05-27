Nehru's 'Idea of India': Learn From History, Not Stay Stuck In It

We lost Jawaharlal Nehru today in 1964. As an 11-year old, I did not understand the seriousness of this tragic loss but do remember the shock and sadness writ large on the faces of my family and village elders. That spoke hugely about the significance of the man, not only as the first Prime Minister of India but also as someone who touched people’s lives in so many ways. We have traversed a huge distance since he left us decades back. However, some of us cannot imagine a day without reminiscing about him.

Why is Nehru with us 24/7, and always in a context where he can be blamed for current failures? He is projected as one of the key culprits for anything that goes wrong with India nationally, or even internationally.