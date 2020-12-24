J&K DDCs: Horse-Trading Begins as Parties Seek Chairperson Posts

The election of chairpersons will be hard fought in several districts in the Valley, for a single party does not have a majority on its own in most districts. Not just that, three or four parties and several independents have been elected in several districts.

Take Shopian, for instance: three each from the PDP, the NC, and Independents, two from Apni Party, and one from the Congress. Of the 14 in Baramulla, the PDP, the Congress, (Lone’s) People’s Conference, the NC, and Apni Party won two or three each, while three seats were taken by Independents.

In some districts, a lot depends on how many of those elected as Independents are already affiliated to a party, and whether or not they will join hands with those officially elected from that party. Being counted as an Independent gives them a free hand.

The market for votes within each district council is much bigger in the Kashmir valley, since a lot more Independents won there than in the Jammu division.

Even in the latter, the largest numbers of Independents have been elected in the Chenab basin: six in Poonch, three in Ramban, two in Kishtwar, and one each in Rajouri and Doda. Only four Independents have been elected from the other five districts, where the BJP’s core base is located.