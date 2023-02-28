J&K Violence: With No End To Terror, Kashmiri Pandits Grapple To Find Safe Spots

“Please ask him to get up one last time,” cried a relative of the slain Sanjay Sharma, the Kashmiri Pandit man who was shot dead by militants in Achan, a grief-swept village in Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Sunday morning. “His chest must be in pain.”

Scores of women – some family members, others from the neighbourhood – were trying to console the grieving lady as she wrestled with the emotional torment, her saffron-hued scarf unravelling.

45-year-old Sanjay Kumar Sharma is survived by his wife Sunita and three children. On Sunday morning, Sunita was accompanying him as the couple was leaving home to see a doctor in Pulwama town. Sanjay’s relatives told The Quint that he was suffering from a nerve disorder.

The duo had barely walked 50 meters from their house when the militants accosted Sanjay and fired a bullet in his chest.