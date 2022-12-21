Jammu & Kashmir Politics: Does BJP's Surveillance Strategy Ring Code Red For UT?

Kashmiri political parties are saying that the unelected administration headed by the centrally appointed Lt Governor is exercising far too much authority. “If this is to increase the efficiency of Public Distribution System(PDS), then what are the Aadhaar and ration cards for?” Imran Nabi Dar, spokesperson for the J&K National Conference party asked.

“We already have enough documentary evidence with us to streamline the social services. They should concentrate on existing schemes and implement them properly. Moreover, these decisions should be best left to the democratically-elected government.”

Mohit Bhan of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said that this step has been taken without taking the representatives or former lawmakers on board. “Has there been any consultation? We haven’t seen any. A consensus should have been built first before going ahead with such a program. There’s a lot of trust deficit between the people and administration in J&K. And these kind of moves only increase the gap,” he said.

Legal experts said that no matter what the motive of the government, they can justify it by citing J&K’s status as a border state. “The mechanism could also be intended to keep a headcount,” Sheikh Showkat, a legal scholar in Srinagar said.

“Justification is already there as J&K is a border area. Of late, we have seen how the security of state assumes paramount primacy in these affairs. The move could also be part of the bigger scheme. Tomorrow it might probably be used to claim that there are infiltrators in J&K and that they are required to be picked out as it has happened in Assam. Or the unique family ID could well be elevated to the same status as a State Subject certificate which could have further political implications.”