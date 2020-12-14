Are Women In J&K ‘Staying Away’ From Politics Due To Militancy?

The period of political inactivity in Jammu and Kashmir has come to an end with the District Development Council (DDC) polls. The polls have been held in eight phases which started on 28 November, and the counting is scheduled to take place on 22 December.

Reportedly, in the sixth phase of the elections, 124 candidates – including 47 women – were in the fray for 14 DDC constituencies in Kashmir division.

Similarly, for the fifth phase, 155 candidates – including 30 females – were in the fray for 17 DDC constituencies in the Valley. Going by the candidature trends, it is quite visible that the number of women candidates participating in the election process is quite less as compared to men.