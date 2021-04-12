Can New Indian Army Corps Commander Break J&K’s Cycle of Violence?

This is a laudable strategy. A blinkered focus on counter-terrorism operations by various security forces for much of the past three decades, has just kept the cycle of violence turning.

Over the past decade, more boys have picked up arms, each time one or a group of young men was killed.

More have gone underground in recent months, even after the forces stopped returning to their families the bodies of those they killed — for, funerals had become highly emotional events, motivating other boys to join the ranks.