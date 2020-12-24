J&K DDC Polls: Why 2015 BJP Alliance Continues To ‘Hinder’ PDP

Of course, one of the seats the BJP won is Tuleil, a pocket right at the Line of Control (LoC). The Paharis and other communities who live in those areas have generally had positive interactions with the army, and have a much more positive attitude towards the country than is common in the heart of the Kashmir valley.

However, the other seat the BJP won is on the outskirts of Srinagar, which it took by a large margin. Aijaz Hussain Rather won it with 832 votes, far ahead of the 381 polled by Ghulam Hassan Hajam of Apni Party, who came second.

Especially after the constitutional changes of 5 August 2019, this is notable, to say the least.