Jammu Drone Attack: Taking Asymmetric Warfare To Next Level

In the wee hours of Sunday, 27 June, two low-intensity explosions rocked the technical area of the Air Force base in Jammu Airport. “One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies,“ IAF’s Media Coordination Centre tweeted on Sunday morning.

Media reports soon flooded the internet that the Improvised Explosive Device (IED), probably shaped charges, were dropped by drones (this was not confirmed by official sources at the time of writing).

If true, this would be the first-of-its-kind drone attack on a high-security vital asset in India. It brings to fore a whole new dimension with grave implications to the protection of our vital areas (VA), vital points (VP) and defence & security assets.

AFS Jammu is a “highly sensitive” base — a red zone where security personnel would be authorised to shoot down an unidentified flying object or Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA). Yet the intruder slipped-in and delivered its deadly payload.