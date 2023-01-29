View: Jallikattu Causes Unnecessary Pain, Goes Against Constitutional Morality

In the 2014 judgment, the scope of ‘life’ under Article 21 was expanded to include animal life as well.

However, this brought animal rights at par with human rights under the constitution.

Arghya Sengupta, writing for The Hindu, argued that granting the right to life to animals would also grant upon them the right to personal liberty, which would make it unconstitutional to domesticate any animal or to slaughter them for consumption.

Section 3 of the PCA Act casts a duty upon any person in-charge of an animal to ensure that they do not undergo any unnecessary pain or suffering.

Notably, Article 51A(g ) of the Constitution of India says that citizens shall be compassionate towards other living creatures.

Thus, even though animals cannot be given the status of personhood under Article 21, they do have the right not to be treated in a cruel manner.

Over the course of the hearing in the apex court, the Tamil Nadu government contended that section 3 of the PCA Act is in the nature of a duty and not every duty yields to a consequent right.

However, it is important to note that the legislation in question is a penal statute, which imposes a penal action only upon the breach of the rights mentioned in it.

The subsequent sections of the act clearly impose a restriction on certain activities with regards to animals which is equivalent to granting them a right to be protected against such acts.