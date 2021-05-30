MEA Succeeds in Turning India’s COVID Crisis Into a Global One

As the first official visitor from India since President Joe Biden took office, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar’s mission was to keep the United States sharply focused on the partnership in both mind and matter.
Subtext: Keep the faith through India’s rough patch and work together.
The other takeaway was Jaishankar’s full-throated endorsement of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue known as the Quad, a grouping of the US, India, Australia and Japan. He said India has “clarity on the Quad” and the group fills “a very important gap that has emerged in contemporary times” in global and regional requirements. No single country or bilateral relationship can fill that gap by itself.
The very fact that India is a Quad member shows it’s keen on the idea “otherwise we wouldn’t be members”. The Quad is an “expression of the convergence of interests of many countries” and not old-style bloc politics. “It’s only those who are stuck in the Cold War who can’t understand that,” Jaishankar commented in an apparent reference to critics who have tried to paint the Quad as an Asian NATO-type alliance.
During his two-and-a-half days in Washington, he met Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, and a number of senior officials from departments of health and homeland security for a working dinner. He also had conversations with key members of the US Congress.
The visit was the first opportunity when the two sides could discuss sensitive issues with “greater candour” because virtual meetings are limited by their very nature. The Biden Administration has its worldview and they needed “to hear ours” on contemporary challenges, from fighting COVID to protecting democratic gains in Afghanistan.
Topmost on Jaishankar’s agenda was vaccine cooperation because “in terms of supply chain for vaccines, the US is absolutely indispensable”.
If India is to expand production, it will need to work with the US, where more than 50 percent of the ingredients are produced. Vaccines can require more than 200 individual components such as glass vials, resin, tubing, disposable bags, and filters. The US has a tight grip on the last three.
It’s as if Modi is making some of the same mistakes Trump did — letting states fend for themselves for vaccines in the world market is a stark reminder of how Trump’s policies led to bidding wars among 50 states for PPEs and ventilators, because the federal government essentially washed its hands off the problem of procurement and distribution.
Indian diplomacy is aimed at transforming those comparisons into empathy — look, you went through it too and couldn’t cope and now we are stuck. Jaishankar said as much during the one substantive public interaction during his five-day trip to New York and Washington. In a discussion with HR McMaster, a former national security advisor, Jaishankar said the world needed to realise that what’s happening in India could easily happen elsewhere.
To a large extent the MEA under Jaishankar has succeeded in turning India’s complete failure to anticipate, prepare, and tackle the second wave of COVID into a lesson, that a global problem requires a global response. Indian diplomats are busy trying to plug the many holes in whatever goes for health policy in New Delhi. They are chasing ingredients for vaccines in the US, Europe, and Japan. It seems supply chain issues have improved.
This unorthodox task set for the MEA is because of lack of advance planning by the India’s health ministry and the empowered bureaucrats who run the country to secure materials ahead of time and order enough vaccines. Even though India is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, it is unable to meet either domestic demands or foreign commitments. Jaishankar had the tough job of seeking help without seeming to.
The Biden Administration’s invocation of the US Defence Production Act, which prioritises domestic production of vaccines, has created supply shortages for other manufacturers in the queue. One of Jaishankar’s main objectives was to get US officials to further ease the situation, since they have more than enough vaccines and will have a surplus of up to a billion doses by the end of the year if current production levels are maintained.
“I would argue that in many ways, international equity and fairness, these are not just noble principles, they are practical common sense. It’s like creating a broader stakeholder-ship in the world, so that the totality of the world is better balanced,” Jaishankar said in his discussion with McMaster. Apply that to vaccine affordability and availability and you see the dangers of “a world which is part vaccinated and part neglected” and therefore unsafe.
And that was the essence of the trip — India needs to vaccinate its people, produce for others, and the US’ help is necessary.
(The writer is a senior Washington-based journalist. She can be reached at @seemasirohi. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
