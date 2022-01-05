It’s 2022, But Afghanistan Has Gone Back Decades Under Taliban

The year started well in Afghanistan. Kabul and its environs are covered in a thick blanket of snow, to the delight of those who have neither food to eat nor fire to keep warm. Children do not take a vacation from school for the simple reason that girls, in particular, do not go to school anymore. The new, friendly and cuddly Taliban 2.0, however, do their best to care for the population. For example, by shooting at women who, challenging the prohibitions on both gathering and going out without the now-infamous Dementor suit, protest in the streets of Kabul asking, in addition to their rights to work and study, food and something to keep warm.

And to their requests, in perfect Marie-Antoinette style, Taliban respond with the 2.0 version of the infamous brioche: a nice haircut for the guys still wandering around without a beard and with Western-style hair, and the beheading of mannequins with female features in shop windows.