Italy Arms Control: Says No to War Yet Why the Rules Bend for Pakistan, Saudi?

Italy does it again. Selling weapons to countries like Pakistan or Saudia Arabia, I mean. Reading the latest version of the Annual Report on Exports and Imports of Armament Materials in, fact, it is quite interesting or, if you like, conflicting.

The Report clearly shows how in 2021, a year largely marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, Italian military companies worked at full capacity, exporting armaments to the world for a countervalue that constitutes a historical record: nearly 4.8 billion euros. But also showing that the largest buyers of Italian military systems include, for almost half of the licenses, authoritarian and often repressive regimes.

In fact, the top buyer is Qatar (813.5 million) and then we find Pakistan (203.7 million), the Philippines (98.7 million), Brazil (72, 9 million), the United Arab Emirates (56 million), Saudi Arabia (47,2 million). Turkey stays at 41,5 million, increasing the expenditure from the 34,6 million of 2020. In brief, and not for the first time, among the main recipients there are belligerent nations, regimes that do not respect human rights, and strongly repressive governments.