IT Rules, Intermediaries & Data-Sharing: Comparing India & China

There are three critical parameters on which the two regimes make for an interesting comparison. These are:

(i) The purpose for which governmental agencies may demand information from intermediaries

(ii) The burden of justification and transparency imposed on governmental agencies before demanding information

(iii) The level of judicial oversight involved in the process

Readers may note, as a preliminary point, that the proposed data protection laws of neither country would affect this inquiry. Under both proposed regimes, while consent is ordinarily required before an intermediary can be asked to share personal data with any third person, an exception is made in cases where data-sharing is required by law.



Section 12 of the draft of Indian Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 provides that the principle of consent does not apply where the “processing” of data—which includes its sharing—is required “under any law for the time being in force”, which would include the IT Rules framed under the IT Act and the Telegraph Act.



More specifically, Section 35 provides that the Central government may grant immunity to authorised agencies from the rigours of the law if necessary for preservation of public order, security of the state etc.



Section 36 states that the provisions of the law shall not apply where personal data is required for the “prevention, detection, investigation, and prosecution” of any offence. Likewise, Article 13 of the draft Chinese Personal Information Protection Law provides that consent need not be obtained where any law or regulation provides otherwise, and Article 35 specifically exempts state actors from obtaining consent where the same would “impede state organs’ fulfillment of their statutory duties and responsibilities”.