For India & US, Here’s What Israel PM’s Potential Win Could Mean

Israel has lived with coalition governments for decades, with no single political party winning a majority in the 122-member Israeli Parliament, the Knesset. History has repeated itself in the recent general election. There is no clear winner again in the recent elections, Israel’s fourth in two years.

The right-wing Likud party heads the list of parties with 30 seats, well behind the 61 seats needed for a majority. Next in the list is the centrist Yesh Atid with 17 seats, then other parties from the left and right wings of the political spectrum, with seats in single digits, ranging from 4-9.