Israel Was a Leader in COVID Vaccination Race; So Why Are Cases Spiraling There?

Israel has been one of the focal points of the pandemic in 2021 owing to its rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. By late February, authorities had administered at least one dose to 50% of the population , with much of Israel’s immunisation programme using Pfizer vaccines.

Society then in effect reopened across the summer of 2021. However, since then, Israel has reported significant outbreaks, with over 10,000 confirmed new cases being recorded each day in early September.