Israel Was a Leader in COVID Vaccination Race; So Why Are Cases Spiraling There?

File photo of an Israeli medical worker receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv, Israel
(Tomer Neuberg/JINI via Xinhua/IANS)
Israel has been one of the focal points of the pandemic in 2021 owing to its rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. By late February, authorities had administered at least one dose to , with much of Israel’s immunisation programme using Pfizer vaccines.
Society then across the summer of 2021. However, since then, Israel has reported significant outbreaks, with over new cases being recorded each day in early September.
The having received one dose increased from 50% in February to only 68% in September. Children aged 12-15 have been since June 2021, yet despite this, currently only 62% of the population have had two doses.
This has left Israel other countries in terms of coverage, including the UK. Having around 30% of the Israeli population completely unvaccinated means that there’s approximately 2.7 million people who are potentially susceptible to infection and illness.
, as have , these figures don’t necessarily mean that vaccines have lost their effectiveness.
The same sort of trend has been seen in the UK, and may simply reflect the fact that the elderly are more likely to be vaccinated while also being more susceptible to disease – factors which combine to inflate COVID-19 cases and deaths among the vaccinated.
A further factor is the more transmissible delta variant, which has now taken hold in Israel. This form of the virus is current series of outbreaks, and its greater ability to spread may partially explain the rise in cases too.
The other big part of the problem has been Israel ending its restrictions. Dr Asher Salmon, director of the Department for International Relations at Israel’s ministry of health, that Israel “may have lifted restrictions too early”.
The created by Our World in Data is a composite measure of the strictness of the COVID-19 containment policies in each country around the world. As of 28 August 2021, Israel’s restrictions score was 45.4, far less strict than New Zealand, where outbreaks continue to be limited in scope (96.3), but comparable with the UK (44.0), which is reporting around per day.
Countries watched the initial vaccine rollout in Israel, gauging the vaccines’ impact and using this information to inform their own immunisation campaigns. Amid waning immunity, there are once again reasons to observe what happens next in Israel, as it is now implementing a booster programme, giving third doses of vaccines.
The use of boosters is controversial. There have been for higher-income countries to share their vaccine stockpiles with lower-income ones. This has not yet happened to any great extent. As of early September, of the African continent has received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.
The World Health Organization has called for a until at least the end of September, but it seems unlikely any country will be altering their policies accordingly – including Israel.
(The author, Michael Head, is a senior research fellow in Global Health, at the University of Southampton. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them. This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article here.)
