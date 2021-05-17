India’s Call for ‘Restraint’ Isn’t Enough, But It Can’t Irk Israel

With several hundred rockets being fired from Gaza targeting Israel’s towns, Israel and Palestinians are once again locked in the worst-ever conflict in recent times. The Israeli response has been robust, as it has always been, launching hundreds of air missile strikes into Gaza. Civilian casualties on both sides are mounting, with Palestinian casualties in Gaza climbing above a hundred dead and hundreds injured. Israeli deaths have been in single digits, with scores injured.

Riots and physical confrontation between Israelis and Arabs have broken out in several Israeli towns, prompting caretaker PM Benjamin Netanyahu to call in the Army to stamp out the violence. An Indian national, working as a caregiver in the Israeli town of Ashkelon, close to Gaza, died in one of the rocket attacks. Her body is being flown back and will be received personally by Shri V Murleedharan, MoS, External Affairs.