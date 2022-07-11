Isn't it Time We Give All Languages the Due Respect They Deserve?

In fact, all of them have had successful marriages/relationships with North Indian men too. Would we brand them as traitors? Not just Hindi, these actors have also starred in regional language films and shone in them as well. So do we keep arguing about the superiority of one language or celebrate all languages?

Coming to the states, we all know that it’s practically impossible to think of being in Mumbai and not speaking Hindi at all.

Large parts of West Bengal speak Hindi, despite Bangla being ranked as the 7th most-spoken language in the world, filled with over 200 million native speakers.

Then there’s a beautiful mix of Hindi and Urdu in Hyderabad. More than forty per cent of the residents speak Hindi, and the language has been taught in schools for decades.

There’s also Tamil, the oldest living language in the world, dating back to over 5000 years. Tamil is spoken by 78 million people across the globe. Tamil, Telegu, Kannada and Malayalam were the language of courts, and hence privileged.

While India has 22 official languages, Hindi is in fact the 3rd most-spoken language in the world.

This brings me to the point that, as usual, us North-Eastern folks are completely ignored in the language debate.