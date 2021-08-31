Afghanistan: ISIS-K Violence May Force West Into Unlikely Alliance With Taliban

The Islamic State’s lightning advance across Iraq and Syria in 2014 – and its declaration of a 'caliphate' – spawned affiliates. These groups promoted the ideological line of, and received assistance from, the core of ISIS – but developed from local conditions.

One of them was ISIS-K, established in January 2015 and naming itself after 'Khorasan', part of an Islamic empire which stretched from Iran to the western Himalayas from the sixth century. The group consists of local militants and former Afghan and Pakistani Taliban, pushing an even more radical ideology and implementation, as well as some former al-Qaeda members. Spanning the Afghan-Pakistan border, the ISIS-K’s centre is in eastern Afghanistan in the Nangarhar and Kunar provinces.

While the Taliban sought to take control of Afghanistan, through military operations and then political talks, ISIS-K has sought to recruit members by generating publicity through deadly attacks on civilian targets. Their targets have included protest rallies, schools providing education for girls, and a Kabul maternity ward.

Afghan security forces and US aerial operations, including the “mother of all bombs” in April 2017, crippled ISIS-K. And beyond Afghanistan, the US killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in northern Syria in October 2019 was a further blow. By 2020, ISIS-K’s estimated membership was reduced to between 1,500 and 2,200.

But a new commander, Shahab al-Muhajir, energised the group with operations such as the August 2020 attack on a prison in Jalalabad, some 100 km west of Kabul, which freed hundreds of fighters. There was also an assassination attempt on Vice President Amrullah Saleh, which left 10 people dead.