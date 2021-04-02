Ishrat Jahan Case: End of the Road in a ‘Political Case’?

At that time I was the resident editor of the top English daily in Ahmedabad. The next day, our headlines reflected the skepticism, and even the top Gujarati daily had doubts about the veracity of the story dished out by the cops (to the best of my memory). It became big news.

Subsequently it transpired that Ishrat Jahan was a poor girl who used to travel to Thane to study from her home. It was said that she had been befriended by one Pranesh Pillai in Thane. Pillai was a young lad who had married a Muslim girl and had converted to Islam. Information from official sources claimed that Pillai had joined the Lashkar-e- Taiba and wanted to come to Ahmedabad to target Modi for the 2002 Gujarat riots. He had reportedly convinced Ishrat Jahan to join in.