Is Savarkar Really a 'Political Orphan' After 75 Years of Independence?

Dr Sampath says that there are no blacks and whites in history or its characters and we need more than "50 shades of grey". He shares that he five years in researching extensively for his two-volume biography of Savarkar "a complex man".

The second volume of Savarkar's biography written by Dr Sampath is titled Savarkar (Part 2): A Contested Legacy, 1924-1966 (published by Penguin) and has more than 150 pages of endnotes, appendices et al. "Every claim is backed with primary sources, especially often overlooked Marathi writings by and about Savarkar," Dr Sampath says. He says that 150 pages of endnotes leave no scope for fake news and that he has tried to be as factual as possible. Counter-facts are welcome.

Below is an edited excerpt from this interview: