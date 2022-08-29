Is Russia Responsible for No Consensus at Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Meet?

The month-long 10th NPT (nuclear non-proliferation treaty) Review Conference (RevCon) ended on Friday 26 Aug in New York with the 191 signatories to the treaty unable to reach a consensus on the final draft document. This slow-motion-train-crash conclusion to the world’s most significant nuclear conference was predictable, perhaps from late February when Russia began its military attack on Ukraine.

The NPT which came into force in 1970 is a flawed document, in the sense that it is deeply iniquitous and sought to divide the world permanently into the five nuclear weapon possessing states (USA, former USSR now Russia, UK, France and China)—the nuclear haves or NWS (nuclear weapon states)—and the rest of the world was expected to remain non-NWS, aka NNWS in perpetuity.

One clause in the NPT (Article VI) did exhort the NWS to renounce their Hiroshima-Nagasaki like apocalyptic capability and progressively move towards total disarmament. But, like the Holy Grail, it has remained elusive for more than half a century. For the record, the NWS earnestly commit themselves to this ultimate goal—global zero—but this is more rhetorical than substantive.