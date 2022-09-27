India's Justice System: Is Police Complaints Authority Wishful Thinking?

This week marks the sixteenth anniversary of the Supreme Court’s significant judgement aimed at systemic reform of the police (Prakash Singh Vs Union of India, 2006). Amongst seven other directives, the most important one is that Police Complaints Authorities (PCAs) must be set up at the state and district level to hear complaints against police up to Superintendent of Police and Deputy Superintendent respectively.

Constituted of retired judges, civil servants, police officials and civil society members, these are intended to hear allegations including custodial deaths, grievous hurt, rape and inquire into complaints of extortion, land grabbing and other serious abuse of the authority.

Non-registration of FIRs and dissatisfaction with the investigation form a major chunk of these.