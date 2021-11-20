Is PM Modi’s Repeal of Farm Laws a Warning Bell for BJP Govt?

The decision to repeal the three contentious farm laws is a very un-Modi like act. It suggests that perhaps there is finally a realisation that any further delay would cause political damage. Importantly, this is only the second time in seven years that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken back a measure introduced with much fanfare and publicised with great exuberance.

The timings of the two climbdowns are significant. The first decision was taken when a comfortable government at the Centre was in the making. The second was taken on Friday, when Modi faces a multi-fold challenge, ranging from questions over the management of COVID-19 to the political crisis ahead of the state assembly polls next year.