Is Modi-Jaishankar’s ‘Love’ For Afghans All Talk & No Action?

Like a stuck record, India — from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla — keeps blaring its undying love for the people of Afghanistan. “India has always stood and would stand with Afghan people,” Jaishankar recently declared for the umpteenth time at the United Nations.

After bailing out of the Taliban-overrun nation, Shringla — only the second Foreign Secretary to report to an ex-Foreign Secretary in the history of South Block — said even more effusively, “Our long-standing investment in the people of Afghanistan has earned us tremendous goodwill and cemented the civilisational bond between our two countries.”

Besides professing love and concern for ordinary Afghans in every official statement, New Delhi persistently claims that it enjoys enormous goodwill among Afghans. We try to create an impression that were it not for ordinary Afghans, we wouldn’t have been so invested in that country. India wants the world to believe that it has no ulterior motives and its Afghan policy is selfless, altruistic and purely people-centric.