Is India Smothering Bollywood ‘Soft Power’ When It Needs It the Most?

In the 1940s and 50s, India’s Progressive Writers fuelled both, quality and popular writing, talented actors gave it form and entrepreneurial directors and producers whipped up the magical Hindi film.

These films crossed bitter language barriers of the time and worked to give muscle and shape to the composite and modern Indian idea that emerged after the fractious Partition that divided India and Pakistan. The credit roll at the end has always been a delight to savour as names that would not have a chance anywhere else could make it big and excel in the ‘city of dreams’.

Over the years, from films as disparate as Neecha Nagar, Dharti ke Lal in 1946 which focused on poverty and the Bengal famine, to Yaadon ki Baarat, Sholay, Mughal e Azam, Deewar or Dangal, which focused on completely different set of things, Hindi cinema was a cultural ambassador, as it told the best story of India there was to tell.

It was also where men and women from varied backgrounds could flourish off-screen and break from the traditional mores of Indian society. Creativity thrived in the cross fertilisation that was possible as several Indias collided here.