Supply vs Demand of Vaccines: Is India Ready for 3rd COVID Wave?

A third wave of coronavirus in India is said to be ‘inevitable’ and according to a recent study by IIT Kanpur, it is set to strike by October 2021.

In the past couple of weeks, top scientists and epidemiologists, as well as public servants have made an active attempt to warn the masses.

There is an urgent need to empirically identify the current trends of vaccine supply and immune profiles. It is imperative to add more nuances to the clamour around the third wave for both public consumption and policy action.