Is Godhra Violence Still Shaping India’s Political Discourse 20 Years On?

27 February, 2002 is one of those dates in Indian political history that is not merely a watershed day in the past, but also triggered one of the goriest chapters of targeted communal violence.

The violent incident of the day was a defining moment because this was the single-largest inter-community carnage in the course of the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation. Then an eighteen-year-old movement for constructing a Ram temple in Ayodhya, the agitation had seemingly run out of steam.

In popular perception of many, the demolition of Babri Masjid removed the ‘hate symbol’ and this prevented mass mobilisation of the scale between the years 1989-1992. By 2002, the campaign was also considered politically ‘inconvenient’ by the Bharatiya Janata Party. Many hardliners within the party and the Sangh Parivar argued that BJP leaders had bartered ideological commitment for political power.